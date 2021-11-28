ATLANTA (CBS46) - Long lines at airports are breaking records this holiday season.
TSA reports more than 2.3 million people were screened on Wednesday, a pandemic-era record for the most passengers screened at checkpoints in one day since March 2020.
Wednesday was also the seventh day in a row that TSA screened more than two million people.
"Complete chaos, a lot of people," said one passenger at Hartsfield-Jackson on Sunday.
At Atlanta's airport, officials projected more than two million people would pass through for the Thanksgiving travel wave from Nov. 20 to 29.
It's a wave that was felt Sunday morning, as soon as you pulled up to the North Domestic Terminal.
"It's been crazy this morning. The lines been long and I'm just trying to get on my plane," said one passenger waiting in the TSA line.
Friday alone, nationwide, TSA reported screening more than 1.7 million people. That's up from 820,000 in 2020, but still lower than 2019's nearly two million passengers screened.
As the crowds continued passing through, Atlanta Police continued their search for 42-year-old Kenny Wells. He's accused of bringing a gun to the airport on the 20th, just as Thanksgiving travel was getting underway. Police say the gun accidentally went off at TSA, causing a frenzy.
Police later found the gun in a trash can, however Wells has yet to be located.
