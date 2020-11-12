A construction worker has been released from the hospital after being shaken up in an explosion Thursday in Woodstock. He was taken to a local hospital for observation. He was not injured in the blast, according to a spokesperson for the retirement community.
The explosion was the result of a release of natural gas that took place as workers purged the lines. The source of ignition has not yet been determined, according to the City of Woodstock press release.
“The site’s proximity to Fire Station 10 meant our firefighters and EMTs could respond especially quickly to this emergency,” said Woodstock Fire Chief Dave Soumas. “We’re very happy that there were not more serious injuries due to the nature of this explosion.”
The blast happened at Holbrook at Woodstock retirement construction site on Georgia Highway 92 Thursday morning. There was no collapse at the site but significant damage. The retirement community is still under construction, no residents lived on the property.
The worker was released from the hospital is expected to return to work Friday.
