ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A gas leak at Hopkins Residence Hall at Georgia Tech University was reported by Georgia Tech Police just before noon Thursday.
The building was evacuated as a precaution. GT Police closed Techwood northbound between North Avenue and Bobby Dodd while the situation was being investigated. Police asked for people to avoid the area around the residence hall.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest on this.
