ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CBS46) -- The Chief of Naval Operations said Tuesday he will ban the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas with the Navy.

"Today, I directed my staff to begin crafting an order that would prohibit the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas aboard Navy installations, ships, aircraft, and submarines," Chief Naval Officer Admiral Michael Gilday said Tuesday.

Gilday continued, "This order is meant to ensure unit cohesion, preserve good order and discipline, and uphold the Navy's core values of honor, courage, and commitment."

The move comes just days after the U.S. Marine Corps ordered the removal and banning of public displays of the Confederate battle flag at Marine installations including items like: mugs, posters, and bumper stickers.