Confederate flag supporters demonstrate on the nor

COLUMBIA, SC - APRIL 6: Confederate flag supporters demonstrate on the north steps of the capitol building 06 April, 2000 in Columbia, SC. 

 ERIK PEREL/AFP via Getty Images

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CBS46) -- The Chief of Naval Operations said Tuesday he will ban the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas with the Navy.

"Today, I directed my staff to begin crafting an order that would prohibit the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas aboard Navy installations, ships, aircraft, and submarines," Chief Naval Officer Admiral Michael Gilday said Tuesday.

Gilday continued, "This order is meant to ensure unit cohesion, preserve good order and discipline, and uphold the Navy's core values of honor, courage, and commitment."

The move comes just days after the U.S. Marine Corps ordered the removal and banning of public displays of the Confederate battle flag at Marine installations including items like: mugs, posters, and bumper stickers.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.