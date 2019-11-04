Navy veteran shot to death during carjacking

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are searching for at least four carjackers who shot and killed a Navy veteran late Saturday night.
According to the victim’s adult sons, their 44-year-old mother Renae Alexander had just finished helping a friend move into an apartment on Fulton Street in the Mechanicsville neighborhood just southwest of downtown Atlanta.
Alexander was a manager at the complex, according to her oldest son Detavious Farr.
“She didn’t deserve it. She was the most purest-hearted woman I ever met,” said Farr. “For her to leave this world like that, it ain’t fair.”
According to Atlanta police, two masked men approached two cars as the female drivers were attempting to leave the complex. The driver of a Chevrolet Camaro successfully exited her car during the carjacking, but the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was shot in the leg and in her side. She did not survive.
A male friend heard the commotion outside and went to see what was happening, according to police. As he attempted to intervene, he was shot in the leg. He was in stable condition when paramedics took him to a hospital, police said.
Two male suspects fled the scene in the Camaro, police said, while more suspects, possibly female, fled on foot.
“I miss my mama dearly,” said Farr.
“She stayed grounded, and she always kept God first,” said his brother Will Hixson. “She embraced every one of our friends as her own.”
Alexander’s sons tell CBS46 News they’ll always remember their mom as their “Superwoman.”
“It’s been a hard road,” said Farr, “and we finally come out of it grown and trying to make our way through life, trying to find our path, and to have her just taken away from us so early is just, you know it’s crazy.”
Loved ones have started an online fundraiser to help pay for funeral expenses. Click here for more information.
Anyone with information that might lead to the killer can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477.)
