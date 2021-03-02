The all-star game this weekend might be about the players and basketball, but for Lebron James it’ll be much more than that.
@KingJames the @NAACP and the @NBA are making this weekend's #NBAAllStar game in Atlanta about much more than basketball. They're launching a campaign to fight voter suppression. Details @cbs46 https://t.co/gyvy12VxtC— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) March 3, 2021
On Tuesday night, the 17-time All-Star doubled down on his commitment to use his platform to stop social injustice.
"I would never shut up about things that are wrong," said James.
He talked about a new bill passed that Tuesday in the Georgia House that many say is aimed towards suppressing minority voters by limiting weekend voting hours and absentee voting.
His action group "More Than A Vote" announced that they, along with the NAACP and the NBA, will use the All-Star game in Atlanta to promote the fight against voter suppression.
"They need a voice, and I'm their voice. I'm their voice, and I use my platform to continue to shed light on everything that may be going on," said James.
But not everyone agrees with Lebron's involvement. Soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic and others criticizing James for speaking out on the issue, advising athletes instead to "do what you're good at, 'stay out of politics.'"
“The bottom line is we want to promote the vote," said Richard Rose, the president of the Atlanta NAACP Branch. "We hope the familiarity of the players and of the NBA will help to encourage people, particularly black voters, to understand how important the vote is and how important it has been and that’s why the emphasis has been made to keep black and brown people from voting," he added.
