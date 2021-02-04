NBA and NBPA talking All-Star Game in Atlanta

For the first time since Hall of Fame legend Michael Jordan made his final All-Star Game appearance 18-years-ago, the city of Atlanta appears poised to once again host the NBA's All-Star Game.
The NBA believes they can put on the star-studded event safely in the middle of a pandemic, but not all fans agree.
“It is really concerning and for those who aren’t taking it seriously it seems like potentially something that could only get worse,” Atlanta resident Elizabeth Cleaves said.
This year’s game would look much different. COVID-19 may limit it to a one-night event on March 7th and fans will not be allowed to fill-up the arena. Plus, most businesses are concerned about the potential crowds. Ray Ballester owns Pour Taproom on the Beltline. His sales are down more than 50%, but he doesn’t expect All-Star weekend to boost his business.
“Like most restaurants, most bars volume is really the key. You’re prohibited from hitting most numbers that you’re supposed to,” Ballester said.
Management at Pour recently closed their doors temporarily and re-trained staff after large crowds gathered at the business last week creating COVID concerns.
“We’re going to actually have some persistence police presence on the weekends during the preponderance of the busy times,” Ballester said.
No one really knows how things will play out next month, but the league hopes the event will raise money for COVID relief.
“We’re definitely a city who loves sports. We love being involved in anything we can, but at the same time we are more or less in a hot spot too,” Cleaves said.
An NBA spokesperson told CBS46 on Thursday that negotiations are still on-going with the players association. We also reached out to Mayor Bottoms office in the city of Atlanta for comment, but they did not respond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.