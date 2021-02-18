The National Basketball Association announced Thursday that the 2021 NBA All-Star will be held in Atlanta.
The league’s annual global celebration of the game will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 7 at the at State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks.
As part of this year’s events, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced that they will commit more than $2.5 million in funds and resources toward Historically Black Colleges and Universities and support and awareness around equity and access to COVID-19 care, relief and vaccines, officials told CBS46 News.
The game will follow the same format as last year, with the teams competing to win each quarter and playing to a Final Target Score during the untimed fourth quarter, according to the press release.
“NBA All-Star in Atlanta will continue our annual tradition of celebrating the game and the greatest players in the world before a global audience. In addition to the festivities on the court, the All-Star Game will honor the vital role HBCUs play in our communities and focus attention and resources on COVID-19 relief, particularly for the most vulnerable," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms released the following statement:
"Under normal circumstances, we would be extremely grateful for the opportunity to host the NBA All-Star game, but this is not a typical year. I have shared my concerns related to public health and safety with the NBA and Atlanta Hawks. We are in agreement that this is a made-for-TV event only, and people should not travel to Atlanta to party. There will be no NBA sanctioned events open to the public and we strongly encourage promoters, clubs, bars, etc. not to host events in the city related to this game."
