HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal made approximately 500 students at Wesley Lakes Elementary School in McDonough very happy on Monday morning.
O'Neal and multiple community partners gave the students multiple gifts, including toys, jackets, socks, snacks, bicycles, $100 Walmart gift cards for all 5th grade students and more, during the annual event.
#SHAQACLAUS NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is at Wesley Lakes Elementary School today to spread holiday cheer to local students. #shaq #christmas pic.twitter.com/bCroZriYZr— CBS46 (@cbs46) December 20, 2021
A live DJ provided entertainment during the event, which also included a dance off between Shaq and a young student.
#NBA legend @shaq participates in a dance off with a student at Wesley Lakes Elementary. The kid clearly won. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GgUnxhr4QO— CBS46 (@cbs46) December 20, 2021
Lunch was provided by This Is It! Southern Kitchen Bar-B-Q.
This was the 20th Shaq-A-Claus event, which started in 1997. O'Neal says that his mother is his inspiration for giving back to the community.
PHOTOS: Shaquille O'Neal's annual Shaq-A-Claus in Henry County
Shaq and representatives from the Henry County Sheriff's Office helped the kids select toys and gave them high-fives and hugs. Shaq also posed for multiple photos with young fans and volunteers.
Kids are receiving gifts and high-fives at the #ShaqAClaus event at Wesley Lakes Elementary @HCSOGA pic.twitter.com/idRRuvP0mZ— CBS46 (@cbs46) December 20, 2021
O'Neal has also held events in Los Angeles, New Jersey, Compton and Orlando.
WATCH FACEBOOK LIVE FROM THE EVENT
