ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Hawks ended Black History month with celebrated NBA legend Vince Carter and local rapper and activist Killer Mike.
The pair participated in a candid conversation about Carter's 22-year basketball career, and his life experience as a black man and athlete. Carter currently ranks the 19th highest scorer of all time with 25,688 points. Students from the Atlanta University Center attended the invite-only event.
Andrea Carter, vice president of corporate social responsibility for the Hawks, said it's important for students to learn about a person beyond just their celebrity.
"We hope that the students were able to not only gain some insight into how both have navigated their careers, but also take away some gems that will help them as they progress throughout life," she said.
Killer Mike moderated the discussion.
Next month, the Hawks will honor Carter's legacy. Carter is the first player in NBA history to play 22 seasons, and this year, became the first player in league history to play in a game across four decades.
'Vince Carter H15tory Night' will be held on April 15 in what will be his final regular season game for the NBA. That night, the Hawks are expected to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
