ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are looking for suspects who allegedly robbed an NBA player’s brother at gunpoint in downtown Atlanta.
The reported armed robbery happened on June 6 around 4 a.m. at One12 Courtland Apartments, located at 112 Courtland Street. One of the victims in the robbery was Enes Kanter’s brother. Kanter plays for the Portland Trail Blazers. Kanter tweeted a statement and surveillance video of the incident.
According to Atlanta police, officers responded to the robbery call and found three men who said they were robbed at gunpoint by four young males.
The men told police they previously encountered the four young males at 1492 Piedmont Avenue in northeast Atlanta. The victims said the four young males harassed them at the Piedmont Avenue location. “One victim advised one of the suspects snatched his necklace off of his neck and left a scratch mark. The victim (was) able to recover his necklace and left the location,” according to an Atlanta police report.
When the victims arrived at 112 Courtland Street, the same four young males approached the victims again and the suspects reportedly pointed guns at them, demanding they give them their belongings, according to police.
Hours after the reported robbery, Kanter tweeted surveillance video of a person with a gun robbing individuals in a parking garage.
Kanter’s tweet stated, “ I’m shocked and disgusted. My little brother (Ahmet) walking around Atlanta, gets a gun pulled on him, and robbed.”
Kanter went on to say, “When will we have some normal gun control measures? This is not okay & not normal. We need to keep demanding peace & change, and stop putting guns in people's hands.”
I’m shocked and disgusted.My little brother (Ahmet) walking around Atlanta,gets a gun pulled on him,and robbed. When will we have some normal gun control measures?This is not okay & not normal.We need to keep demanding peace & change,and stop putting guns in peoples hands. pic.twitter.com/bH2WYUEwW9— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) June 6, 2021
This is the latest incident in Atlanta following a violent weekend.
During an unrelated police call on Saturday, Atlanta police announced the arrest of a man connected to shooting a jogger in Buckhead.
On Monday, Sharon Gay, Atlanta mayoral candidate, announced her campaign will hold a press conference outlining her public safety and police reform platform. She is expected to introduce her campaign’s law enforcement advisor, Dr. Cedric Alexander. Dr. Alexander served as police chief for the DeKalb County police department from 2013 to 2017.
Anyone with information on the robbery involving Kanter's brother is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
