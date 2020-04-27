ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Falcons star John Collins is putting his money where his heart is by teaming up with multiple organizations to combat food scarcity in Atlanta during the Covid-19.
“The city of Atlanta is my home, which is why it’s so important for me to help the local community and give back during these difficult times," said the 22-year-old in a press release.
Collins has teamed up with the Atlanta Hawks Foundation, State Farm and Goodr, and Atlanta-based startup utilizing technology to reduce food wast and end hunger.
Together the organizations and Collins are helping to provide food through pop-up grocery stores, as well as delivery of food and supplies in undeserved communities throughout the metro Atlanta.
"I am especially excited that we are continuing to support our arena part-time staff, who often work additional jobs to make ends meet with these groceries,” said Collins.
One of the three pop-up grocery stores will serve Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena part-time team members who expressed they are in need. The Hawks & State Farm Arena employ more than 1100 part-time team members with many having multiple jobs affected by the pandemic.
The other two grocery stores will be located at Lucky Shoals Park in Gwinnett County and Gresham Park in Dekalb County, both home to basketball courts previously renovated through the Hawks Foundation.
“The pop-up grocery stores that we’ve done in partnership with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm have meant so much to the Atlanta community. Each week registration filled up in a matter of minutes because food is a resource that people can’t live without,” said Jasmine Crowe, Founder & CEO of Goodr Inc.
Each pop-up grocery store is expected to serve more than 300 families with two weeks of groceries.
“The past few weeks of working with the Atlanta Hawks and Goodr to support our neighbors in and around Atlanta during this crisis have been both humbling and inspiring,” said Dan Krause, Senior Vice President at State Farm. p
