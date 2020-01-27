DALLAS, TX (CBS46)—Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced the Mavericks will retire the Number 24 jersey to honor the Kobe Bryant.
Bryant, 41, started wearing the Number 24 jersey in the 2006 season while he played with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bryant, one of basketball’s greatest, died Sunday after a helicopter he was traveling in crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California. A total of nine people died in the crash, including Bryant's daughter, Giana.
The Mavericks tweeted a post writing:
“We are shocked and saddened by the devastating news o the passing of Kobe Bryant and high daughter, Gianna.
"Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon.
Above all, he was a loving and dedicated father."
Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the Number 24 will never be worn again by a Dallas Maverick.”
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
According to media reports, there was extremely low visibility and conditions were foggy at the time of the crash.
