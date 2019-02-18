Clayton County, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for a driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash in Clayton County in January.
The crash happened on January 28 on Mt. Zion Road.
The driver, who has yet to be identified, fatally struck 51 year-old Wayne Alexander Brown, of Fayetteville, N.C.
Witnesses say the vehicle in question is an older-model red pickup truck and was being driven by a white male.
If you have any information on the case, you're urged to contact the Georgia State Patrol at 404-624-6077.
