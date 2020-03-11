NCAA Men's Final Four - Previews

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 05: A detail of giant NCAA logo is seen outside of the stadium on the practice day prior to the NCAA Men's Final Four at the Georgia Dome on April 5, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia.

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS46) -- The Final Four in Atlanta will only have essential staff and limited family in attendance due to COVID-19, NCAA president Mark Emmert announced Wednesday.

"Based on their advice and my discussion with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance," Emmert said in a statement.

But, the final word on the Final Four may not be in just yet. A source close to the process told CBS46's Fred Kalil the situation will be evaluated each week leading up to the Final Four and things could change with regards to the NCAA's thinking.

The NCAA said it understands the fan disappointment, but said the decision is based "on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States." Emmert said the decision is in the best interest of public health, coaches, administrators, fans, and student-athletes.

"Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed," Emmert said.

