INDIANAPOLIS (CBS46) -- The Final Four in Atlanta will only have essential staff and limited family in attendance due to COVID-19, NCAA president Mark Emmert announced Wednesday.
"Based on their advice and my discussion with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance," Emmert said in a statement.
But, the final word on the Final Four may not be in just yet. A source close to the process told CBS46's Fred Kalil the situation will be evaluated each week leading up to the Final Four and things could change with regards to the NCAA's thinking.
The NCAA said it understands the fan disappointment, but said the decision is based "on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States." Emmert said the decision is in the best interest of public health, coaches, administrators, fans, and student-athletes.
"Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed," Emmert said.
NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/GrPbmZx5N6 pic.twitter.com/PFFh9htixR— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 11, 2020
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued a statement on the NCAA's decision in regards to the NCAA's decision.
"While we are disappointed, we respect the decision of the NCAA and agree that public health and safety are our priority. I encourage Atlantans and visitors to keep in mind the hardships that our service and hospitality industries may face as a result of this decision, and to continue to patronize Atlanta businesses and tip a little extra to ease any burdens this may place on the families of those industries."
