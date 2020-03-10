INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CBS46) -- The NCAA said it is still assessing the impacts of COVID-19 on upcoming NCAA championship events including the upcoming NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
Last week, the NCAA said it was ready to hold the annual tournament, also known as March Madness, even with COVID-19 spreading. The NCAA established a COVID-19 task force to make decisions on the tournament and other large events.
Statement on COVID-19 and NCAA championship events: https://t.co/KAphcvmwjz pic.twitter.com/6a9Yuu0rcQ— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 10, 2020
Earlier in the day, the NCAA said "member schools and conferences make their own decisions regarding regular season and conference tournament play." If the NCAA decides to shut down the tournament, or keep fans from the tournament games, it could mean losses in the tens of millions of dollars for the collegiate governing body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.