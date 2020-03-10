Michigan State v Duke

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 31: Xavier Tillman #23 of the Michigan State Spartans is defended by Javin DeLaurier #12 of the Duke Blue Devils during the second half in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 Rob Carr

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CBS46) -- The NCAA said it is still assessing the impacts of COVID-19 on upcoming NCAA championship events including the upcoming NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Last week, the NCAA said it was ready to hold the annual tournament, also known as March Madness, even with COVID-19 spreading. The NCAA established a COVID-19 task force to make decisions on the tournament and other large events.

Earlier in the day, the NCAA said "member schools and conferences make their own decisions regarding regular season and conference tournament play." If the NCAA decides to shut down the tournament, or keep fans from the tournament games, it could mean losses in the tens of millions of dollars for the collegiate governing body.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.