DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Police said the second of three suspects in a September deadly shooting turned himself in Monday night.
Police arrested Jermel Campbell, 26, for the murder of Kevin Downer on September 29. Downer was shot and killed as he left the theater at the Stonecrest Mall.
Another of the suspects, Taron Williams, turned himself into DeKalb County police earlier this month. Police are still searching for Trayvon Williams in connection to the deadly shooting.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the other two suspects, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police at (404) 286-7900.
