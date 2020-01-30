ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A second suspect has been arrested for his alleged role in the shooting of a Macy's employee, Catherine Gilbert, in a parking garage at Lenox Square Mall just before Christmas 2019.
Antonio Brown, 17, was charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for his alleged role in the shooting. He remains in the Fulton County jail.
The arrest of Brown followed the previous arrest of Devonte Dean, 24. Dean was charged with aggravated assault with the intent to rob, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The victim, Catherine Gilbert, was shot in the stomach during the robbery. She is recovering from her injury.
