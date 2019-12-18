COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46 -- Kyra Faison, the second identical twin accused of robbing and then beating up a woman with a frying pan was captured at a motel in College Park on Wednesday.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill made the announcement on the department's Facebook page.

Kyra Faison's sister, Tyra Faison, was captured Monday in Morrow. Police also arrested Kyra's boyfriend, Paul Mouton.

According to Clayton County Police, Kyra and Tyra Faison, both 19, allegedly kicked in the door of the residence of the victim and then beat the woman with a frying pan on Dec. 10.

Police said they then dragged the victim out of the home, took her car keys and continued to punch and kick her.

An investigation later led to warrants being issued for both Kyra and Tyra. Both are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, robbery, burglary with intent to commit a felony and criminal trespassing-damage to property.