NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 20, 2020 -- People watch a float during the Krewe of Nyx parade in New Orleans of Louisiana, the United States, on Feb. 19, 2020. The Krewe of Nyx parade features beautiful hand-made purses and is a female-dominated parade of the Mardi Gras Carnival. (Photo by Lan Wei/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/ via Getty Images)