ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A second Transportation Security Administration officer at Atlanta-Hartsfield International Airport has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
According to the TSA, the worker was a screening officer at Hartsfield and worked from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The screening officers last day at work was March 16.
The other TSA worker at Hartsfield that tested positive was reported last week. That worker was last on the job on March 7 at Terminal F and departures as a screening agent.
