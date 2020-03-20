WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS46) The US Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed its second veteran death due to coronavirus.
On Thursday, a 90-year-old veteran at the White River Junction VA Medical Center in Vermont passed due to complications from coronavirus.
Nationwide 130 veterans have tested positive for the illness. New Orleans had the highest number with 45 veterans.
Atlanta currently has eight veterans who have tested positive, those numbers do not include their veteran family members or staff who did not serve, but are being treated at the VA.
