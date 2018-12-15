Atlanta, GA (CBS46) One year after a power outage crippled operations at the world's busiest airport, officials in charge insist another major outage will not happen again.
It's a big pledge that comes after a fire knocked out power at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
It took nearly eleven hours to fix the problem but by then, airlines cancelled hundreds of flights and tens of thousands of people were stuck.
Nearing the one-year anniversary of that incident and the Christmas holiday travel season, airport and Georgia Power officials want to assure travelers changes have been made.
One upgrade includes 93 cameras installed in the underground utility tunnels in case of another fire.
"It will recognize smoke or flame and it immediately starts recording," says AATC president and CEO Kofi Smith. "The plus to that is once it starts recording, because it's tied to our fire alarm system, it sends an alarm back to our communications center."
Also, the airport now has backup generators on site. But Georgia Power will also install permanent 100 percent backup power systems for all terminals and concourses..
Georgia Power also had 150 employees inspect all electrical aspects surrounding the airport.
"It was a 40 square mile search or evaluation that included over 21 circuits that serve the airport, as well as 2,700 poles and 2,200 transformers. It was quite extensive," said Georgia Power senior vice president Bentina Terry.
Also, improvements have been made to communication systems adding them to the backup-powered system.
Even in the worst case scenario, employees have access to bull horns to help announce critical information to passengers.
