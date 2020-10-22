ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Nearly 2 million Georgians have cast their ballots through either in-person early voting or mail-in/absentee ballots as of Wednesday night.
According to the U.S. Elections Project, a total of 1,912,444 ballots have been cast by early voters or mailed back and accepted by counties/state. That puts the turnout rate before Election Day at 27.3 percent of the electorate in Georgia.
Overall, more than 1.7 million mail-in ballots have been requested by voters in the state. Based on the numbers requested, approximately 24.5 percent of eligible voters in Georgia plan to vote absentee/mail-in and the current return and the returned/accepted rate of ballots stands at 44.6 percent.
The U.S. Elections Project added in-person early voting totals which showed a total of 1,146,771 in-person early votes have been cast with just more than a week left to early vote. Voters over the age of 45 make up 69 percent of the in-person early votes.
In the metro Atlanta area, the breakdown of absentee/mail-in ballots looks like this:
- Cobb County - 177,260 ballots requested; 88,053 ballots returned and accepted
- DeKalb County - 170,637 ballots requested; 74,457 ballots returned and accepted
- Fulton County - 207,465 ballots requested; 81,574 ballots returned and accepted
- Gwinnett County - 162,531 ballots requested; 52,120 ballots returned and accepted
Breaking the absentee/mail-in vote down by race/ethnicity, Non-Hispanic White voters have returned 421,065 ballots compared to Non-Hispanic Black voters who have returned 240,270 ballots. According to the Elections Project, 574,190 of the ballots returned came from people who voted in the 2016 General Election while 191,483 or 25 percent, came from people who didn't vote in the 2016 General Election.
Voters over the age of 55 made up the largest group of voters who have returned absentee/mail-in ballots, with 541,430 of the more than 765,673 mail-in/absentee ballots coming from voters above the age of 55. Finally, female voters have returned more ballots than males by a 56.5 percent to 42.9 percent margin. Females also outnumber males in ballots requested by more than 247,000.
Nationwide, more than 45 million ballots have been cast, according to the U.S. Elections Project. Note, not all states are reporting their early voting numbers yet.
