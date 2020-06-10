ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- From protests to elections, many Georgians have seen and experienced larger crowds and less social distancing. It is a concern for many in the medical community who worry about exposure.
"Any time we see a large gathering, we worry that this could be a nidus for a new outbreak,"said Dr. Danny Branstetter, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Wellstar Health System.
Dr. Branstetter recommends getting tested if you have been in large groups of people recently, but wait enough time so the results are accurate.
"It would take a good 48 hours for the virus to start replicating enough to be detected. So anywhere from about 3 to 4 days after the event would be the optimal time to get tested," said Dr. Branstetter.
Dr. Branstetter says the infection rate is still staying relatively flat at around 800 new cases daily statewide and hot spots tend to be rural areas.
"We're on the first wave, we flattened out, so we're not rising at a dramatic phase," Dr. Branstetter. "We're always on the concern about when another peak might happen."
