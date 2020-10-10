ATLANTA (CBS46)—A neighborhood organization says it is equipped to take more than 100,000 Georgia voters to the polls.
According to a press release, the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) has over 100 15-seat vans ready to take passengers to the polls for free.
“During the next 20 days of early voting and on Election Day, this massive fleet of vans will be deployed throughout nine counties in the Atlanta metro area to ensure that everyone who wants to get to the polls can do so safely, securely and free of charge.
This will be one of the largest voter mobilization efforts in history by providing more than 100,000 voters transportation and access to the polls”, the release stated.
The fleet will pick-up voters and bring them to their poll locations throughout the day.
Voters can request rides by going to www.naca.com or calling 888-495-6222.
Officials noted drivers will be vetted, and the vans will be fully stocked with PPE including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant spray to ensure passengers remain safe from the Coronavirus.
Additionally, proper social distancing measures will also be in effect for all passengers, drivers and staff.
