ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Need a job? Now is your chance! Belk announced Monday that it plans to hire over 5,000 part-time and full-time seasonal workers as the holiday season nears.
On Oct. 16, the company will host a hiring event at all Atlanta-area Belk locations from 11 a.m. to 3
p.m. The retailer is looking to fill sales, beauty and operational positions.
Newly hired associates will receive competitive pay, flexible scheduling options, more than 10 employee double discount days during the holiday season and a 20% associate discount on all Belk purchases starting on day one, according to the press release.
Interested candidates should be prepared for on-site interviews as Belk will be extending offers to qualified candidates on the spot.
