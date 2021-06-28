ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Need a job? Now is your chance! Chili’s Grill & Bar is set to host a hiring day event at all of their locations across Atlanta on Tuesday.
The company is planning to fill a variety of part-time and full-time job openings for both front-of-house and heart-of house positions, including servers, hosts, To-Go specialists and cooks.
No call-ahead or appointment required, and attendees can expect on-the-spot interviews and immediate job offers to qualified candidates, a Chili's spokesperson told CBS46 News.
According to the press release here are the many perks and benefits Chili's is including:
- Attractive base pay, with hourly Team Members averaging $10 to $20 per hour
- Career growth opportunities – many of our current, salaried Managers and Certified Shift Leaders (CSLs) have grown from hourly to management positions.
- Medical, dental and vision plans
- Team Member Dining Program – 50-100 percent off at Chili’s, depending on the position.
- Discounts on cell phones, childcare and exclusive pricing on everything from clothes to local events through the Team Member Perks Center.
- Tuition assistance and no-cost GED and associates degrees through our Best You EDU™ program
- Programs to help Team Members get to their next career milestone, such as Certified Shift Leader, Women Taking the Lead and Emerge
To find open positions visit chilisjobs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.