ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Need a job? Now is your chance! Kohl’s plans to host a hiring event this weekend in Atlanta and nationwide.
The event will held on Oct. 21 through Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The company says candidates can receive a job offer on the same day as their interview.
They are looking to fill both full- and part-time, seasonal and permanent positions, across over 20 stores within the Atlanta market.
In addition to competitive wages, flexible scheduling, and store discounts, store associates will receive flexible shifts, weekly paychecks and a hiring bonus for working with Kohl’s through the holiday season, according to the press release.
If you are interested you can view open positions in their area and apply at Careers.Kohls.com or by texting APPLY to 24508.
