ATLANTA (CBS46) – Need a job? Now’s your chance! Governor Kemp announced Tuesday that a meal delivery service company is set to invest $52 million in opening a distribution facility in Clayton County.
Freshly Inc. plans to create 665 jobs in Ellenwood, located on Anvil Block Road. In early 2021, the company announced the opening of their first southeastern U.S. distribution facility in Cobb County.
“It’s great to see Freshly continue to find success in Georgia and expand their presence in the Southeast,” said Governor Kemp.
“I want to thank Freshly for their commitment to creating jobs for hardworking Georgians, and I look forward to seeing the opportunities this rapidly growing company creates in the Peach State,” Kemp added.
The 289,000-square-foot facility will begin operating in 2022. They are looking to fill positions in warehousing, operations, and maintenance.
“With our unmatched access to major interstates, the Atlanta airport, and the Port of Savannah, we are the ideal location for Freshly,” said Clayton County Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Jeffrey E. Turner.
“It is rewarding when our hard work in attracting Freshly and companies like it pays off. We welcome this innovative company and 665 additional jobs to Clayton County,” he added.
Individuals interested in career opportunities with Freshly are encouraged to visit here for additional information.
