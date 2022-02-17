ATLANTA (CBS46) — Heads up, job seekers! A hiring event is taking place in Gwinnett County on Friday, Feb. 25 with employers on site looking to fill open positions.
Competitive pay, professional development opportunities, tuition reimbursement and other benefits are being offered.
The Career From Here hiring event will be held at the Gas South Convention Center (6400 Sugarloaf Parkway) in Duluth on Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resume. Onsite applications in fields such as finance, administrative and clerical, engineering, information technology and public safety will be available.
Free parking is available in Deck 1.
Click here for more information and to view all the job openings.
