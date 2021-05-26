ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As a sense of 'normalcy' slowly rolls around, more businesses are popping up with openings within their companies, including Bonefish Grill and Outback Steakhouse.
Bonefish Grill, known for market-fresh fish, savory wood-grilled specialties and hand-crafted cocktails, is hosting a two day in-person and virtual hiring event for all hourly positions.
On-site and virtual interviews at local Bonefish Grill restaurants across the state will take place on the following dates and times:
• Wednesday, June 2 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• Thursday, June 3 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
For more information and to schedule an interview, click here.
Outback Steakhouse is also hiring. They are looking for high-energy mates who are eager to start a great career in its Atlanta restaurants.
All hourly positions are available, including servers and line cooks.
Hiring will take place both online through virtual interviews and onsite at your local restaurant on June 2 from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and June 3 from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Benefits include:
• Flexible schedule/work part-time
• Having fun & growing your career
• Discount on your favorite Outback meals
• Tuition discount through Johnson & Wales University Partnership
• Discounts on cell phones, electronics and health club memberships
Interested candidates can see additional information here.
