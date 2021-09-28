ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Need a job? Now is your chance! UPS announced Tuesday that it plans to hire hundreds of thousands of seasonal workers as the holiday season nears.
The company says it expects to hire more than 100,000 essential seasonal employees to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2021 and continue through January 2022.
UPS looking people to fill as full-time and part-time package handlers, drivers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers nationwide.
“We’re preparing for another safe, record peak holiday season. With COVID-19 continuing to impact Americans, our services are more important than ever,” said Nando Cesarone, President, U.S. Operations.
“We plan to hire more than 100,000 people for seasonal jobs, many of whom will have an offer in hand within 30 minutes of applying. Our seasonal hires will help us provide the most reliable service in the industry, just like we did last year.”
UPS encourages all candidates applying for a seasonal job to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release.
Interested applicants should apply here.
