MARTA is rolling out a plan to help metro Atlanta residents get COVID-19 vaccinations.
In a partnership with the State of Georgia and Delta Air Lines, the transit system will provide direct transportation from the College Park rail station to the vaccination site at the Delta Flight Museum near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
“We have enjoyed a long partnership with Delta that has strengthened during the pandemic as we faced similar challenges providing transportation while protecting public health,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker said in a press release. “MARTA is proud to help provide convenient accessibility to this site at the Delta Museum and will continue to support the vaccination efforts of our fellow transportation and jurisdictional partners and the state of Georgia.”
Free MARTA shuttle buses will depart from the parking lot behind the College Park Station near the electric vehicle charging station every 15 minutes between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Passengers can catch the shuttle for the return trip to College Park Station where they were dropped off at the vaccination site.
MARTA passengers are required to wear masks and masks must be worn at all COVID testing and vaccination sites. For MARTA rail and bus schedules and COVID requirements on the transit system visit www.itsmarta.com.
More information on vaccination sites and registration:
Vaccine registration is now open to all Georgia residents age 16 and older. For information on how to register visit www.myvaccinegeorgia.com. MARTA is also partnering with DeKalb and Fulton Counties and the City of Brookhaven to provide convenient access to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
The DeKalb County Board of Health has a large vaccination site located at Doraville rail station on the Gold Line, with plans to expand to Indian Creek Station on the Blue Line. To make an appointment visit https://www.dekalbhealth.net/covid-19-vaccine/.
The Fulton County Board of Health has a mass vaccination site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium that customers can easily access by taking the train to the Mercedes-Benz/State Farm Arena/GWCC/CNN rail station and walking the short distance to the vaccine location. To register for an appointment visit https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/.
Additionally, there is a free COVID test site located at Brookhaven Station for quick, safe drive-up or walk-up testing.
