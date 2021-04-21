Still haven’t received your third stimulus check?
You may want to contact your local congressperson.
That’s according to a tweet from U.S. Rep. David Scott’s office.
Congressman Scott tweeted, “my staff was able to assist Darlene B. from Smyrna, Georgia in helping her find the status of her stimulus check.”
Representative Scott also tweeted a graphic from Darlene thanking the congressman for intervening with her stimulus check issue.
Anyone still waiting for their stimulus payment can check their stimulus check’s status on this link from the IRS.
If further assistance is needed, you can locate and contact your congressperson here.
My staff was able to assist Darlene B. from Smyrna, GA in helping her find the status of her stimulus check. For more information on how my office can assist you, please visit https://t.co/UWlNLPPO5n. pic.twitter.com/GXaA0Ja9MM— David Scott (@repdavidscott) April 21, 2021
President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package in March.
The plan called for sending direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans.
Also, included in the law:
- Extend a $300 per week unemployment insurance boost until Sept. 6
- Expand the child tax credit for a year
- $25 billion into rental and utility assistance
- $350 billion to state, local, and tribal relief
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.