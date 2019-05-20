ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Expect a busy day at county tag offices as it's the last day of normal operations ahead of a statewide system upgrade.
Starting Tuesday, services will be limited at all county tag offices statewide through Memorial Day due to a massive system upgrade.
Because of the upgrade, drivers will not be able to renew tags online or at any of the kiosks.
Also, hours of operation will be limited at many county tag offices.
All services will be suspended this Friday through Memorial Day, with no tag renewals and no titling services available.
The new system goes online on May 28.
If you plan to renew your tag in June, just keep in mind, there could be delays as the state works out all the kinks in the new system.
By the way, this does not affect driver's license services, just tag renewals and titling services.
