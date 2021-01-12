The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test to all air passengers entering the United States.
Beginning Jan. 26, air passengers headed to the U.S. will be required to get a viral test up to three days before their flight departs. Passengers will have to provide written documentation of their laboratory test result to the airline or provide documentation of having recovered from COVID-19.
Airlines are required to confirm the negative test result for all passengers or documentation of recovery before they board. If a passenger does not provide documentation of a negative test or recovery, or chooses not to take a test, the airline must deny boarding to the passenger.
The CDC said the testing requirement will help slow the spread of the virus. It’s also issuing recommendations for passengers to get tested again 3-5 days after arrival and stay home for 7 days post-travel.
“Testing does not eliminate all risk,” CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, MD said, “but when combined with a period of staying at home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, it can make travel safer, healthier, and more responsible by reducing spread on planes, in airports, and at destinations.”
