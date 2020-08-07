SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Smyrna Police are actively working to negotiate with a person barricaded in a home on Lee Street.
Police first responded to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Friday afternoon. Police do not believe any other individuals are in the home, not have they confirmed if the barricaded individual has access to weapons.
At this time it is not yet known what lead to the incident.
Stay with CBS46 as this story develops.
