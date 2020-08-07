SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Smyrna Police peacefully ended a standoff with a person barricaded in a home on Lee Street.
Police first responded to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, but by 7:30 p.m. the situation had come to an end. At this time it is not yet known what lead to the incident, nor if others were in the home.
