Buford, GA (CBS46) Fire ripped through a Buford home Monday night, leaving the structure destroyed.
The fire started around 7:45 p.m. at the home on the 4100 block of Autumn Lake Drive in Buford.
When crews arrived on scene, the home was totally engulfed.
Investigators say the fire started when the homeowner fell asleep while heating a pan of hot oil on the stove.
A neighbor saw the flames and knocked on the front door. Two adults were able to make it out of the home safely.
The home is a complete loss.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
