ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Shocking video shows a wild brawl break out at an Atlanta apartment complex.
The video, posted to Instagram by user 2glocks1stick, shows a group of about 15 to 20 people fighting, some of which were armed with baseball bats.
A witness told Atlanta Police that she heard gun shots in the area.
Many young children are seen in the video, watching the entire incident unfold.
After the dust settles, several shoes and articles of clothing can be seen strewn about the area.
It's unclear what started the brawl.
