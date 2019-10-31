ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A popular Camp Creek neighborhood's Halloween festival has been postponed because of the rain.
Mama Jones (the mother of renown music producer Polow Da Don) says this years festival will he held on Friday instead of Halloween night. Jones also says the festivities are expanding this to include a farris wheel, basketball games, ring toss, and an ice cream truck.
The popular Wellesley Estates event will also include the regular petting zoo and train ride.
