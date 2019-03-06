BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Flooding has caused a roadway near Acworth to close and it is blocking an entire neighborhood off from access to I-75.
Tanyard Creek Road is flooded because the Allatoona Dam is releasing water to make room for more rain. The water level at Allatoona Dam is 20 feet higher than it should be this time of the year.
"Obviously it affects all of us as far as getting out of the neighborhood," said Christie Macey.
Macey and her family have lived in a neighborhood nearby for four years. She said the closure is an inconvenience but everyone is just using Glade Road SE as an alternate.
"Just for us in the morning to get the kids to school, it takes us about an extra 5 minutes to get to I-75 because we have to go out that way," said Macey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.