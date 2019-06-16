ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Historic Howell Station is a safe, peaceful, residential area.
It sits on the outskirts of heavy traffic, and with plans to add a gas station at the intersection of Rice and West Marietta Streets, residents fear the worst.
Dozens of neighbors have expressed their opposition and concern.
Long-time residents tell CBS46 they have watched this historic neighborhood transform into a safe, friendly community. They fear the addition of a gas station so close to homes poses a threat to those recent developments.
Brian Smith lives in Howell Station. He says in addition to general residential safety, he's worried about traffic and future beltline development.
"Across the street is the beltline, and this would be our main route to get from our neighborhood to the new BC Park," he said. "I think with this gas station here, that would be a hazardous, if not very dangerous, trip over to the park for these residents of Howell Station."
The residents have submitted concerns to the city's Neighborhood Planning Unit chairman, outlining potential zoning codes and beltline violations as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.