ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Residents on Dale Drive told CBS46 about a massive crater in their neighborhood. They said the sinkhole that split their Buckhead street, is spreading.
One neighbor said she saw part of a ledge crumble, just days ago.
“It was probably this wide, people are walking on, finally caved in on Sunday,” said Lynne, “and people are now walking on the other side, which is probably this wide, and that’s eventually going to cave in too.”
Neighbors said their street has been in that condition, for two weeks.
“A sewer pipe for sometime has been cracked and dirt has been siphoning out from underneath it through the sewer pipe,” said Lynne.
Neighbors said that eventually created the sinkhole; then heavy rain and erosion caused the road to cave in, breaking a water main.
“There were crews out here all night that night, and then after they fixed the water the work just stopped,” said one neighbor.
Residents said they want to know why the city is taking so long the fix the hazard.
Tuesday, CBS46 was able to get answers from city officials.
A spokesperson said the Office of Engineering Services is coming up with a design plan to restore the street. CBS46 is waiting for an exact date as to when the street will be fixed.
Here’s the city’s statement in full:
“On Tuesday, February 19 at 8:13 p.m. Department of Watershed Management (DWM) emergency crews responded to a six-inch main break located at 3080 Dale Drive NE, which resulted in interruption of water service. Jersey barriers and safety signage including a traffic advisory of an emergency road closure was immediately put in place at the work site. On Wednesday, February 20 at 11:04 a.m. the main break was repaired, and water service was restored. Plans to repair the storm culvert and the road at Dale Drive NE were immediately turned over to the Office of Engineering Services and are underway. DWM crews inspect the site daily and Department of Public Works has installed safety measures and signage at the site cautioning pedestrians not to walk near the site. I will keep you updated on the schedule for completing repairs to the storm culvert and road restoration.“
