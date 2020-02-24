DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - After several accidents, some fatal, at the intersection of South Hairston Road and Statler Drive in DeKalb County, neighbors are petitioning for a red light.
A 16-year-old lost his life there just last week. Residents are wondering how many more lives will be lost before the county decides to take action.
“I’ve seen plenty of accidents, plenty of people get killed,” said one neighbor, Robert Jones, who has lived nearby for 40 years. Several people showed up in the rain to express their frustrations with CBS46’s Melissa Stern.
“We want it taken care of, it’s very important to us, we’re all taxpayers,” added another neighbor, Linda Miller. They live near the intersection of South Hairston Road and Statler Drive in Decatur and see accidents all the time.
“They have to come out and cross four lanes, and cars are flying,” Jones added. “Just coming out of Statler is dangerous, the stop sign is not enough,” Miller said.
They said they’ve complained to the county several times to no avail. After a teenager lost his life last week, they’re doubling down on their demands for a red light.
“I had so much pain in my heart for his parents, I also had pain for the deceased child, it was a child!” said Miller.
“It was heartbreaking, you know, I kind of went down there, he split that car in two, and it curled around a telephone pole…found out it was a 16-year-old,” added Jones, “His life could have been saved, if there was a light there…I know it won’t stop all the accidents, but it sure will help.”
CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to the county and was told traffic studies done in 2016 and 2017 determined that this intersection didn’t meet the federal criteria for a traffic signal.
According to DeKalb County’s Public Works Department, for a signal to be considered based on accidents, there must be five accidents susceptible to correction by the installation of an all-way stop within a 12-month period.
The numbers available from 2013-2016 do not meet the requirements. But neighbors say even losing even one life should be enough of a wake-up call.
“It’s ridiculous, something needs to be done,” Jones said. “We demand that they stop and take a look at this situation before another death happens,” added Miller.
The county has applied for state funding for safety improvements along all of South Hairston Road that would include upgraded signs, additional radar speed signs, and raised pavement markers.
Full statement from DeKalb County:
While traffic signal studies at the intersection of South Hairston and Statler roads in 2016 and 2017 determined that the intersection didn’t meet federal criteria for placement of a traffic signal, to date, the county has previously addressed safety concerns.
The county has added chevron signs to highlight the curve, and all the utility poles along the curve have streetlights.
The county is planning to initiate a procurement for a radar speed sign on South Hairston near Statler Road.
The county has applied for state funding for safety improvements along all of South Hairston Road that would include upgraded signs, additional radar speed signs, and raised pavement markers.
The county will continue to monitor the area and take necessary precautions to enhance safety.
