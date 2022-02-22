Neighbors help man escape house fire in Gwinnett County

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — A man was forced to climb out a window to escape a raging house fire in Gwinnett County.
Firefighters found thick smoke and flames shooting out the windows when they got to the home on Mephisto Circle in Lawrenceville Tuesday morning. They say the flames burned up the stairs, trapping a man on the second floor.
Neighbors set up a ladder by the upper window, allowing the man to crawl out to safety. He was rushed to the hospital.
Firefighters say it appears the fire was an accident, starting near an HVAC system.
