DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Hundreds of DeKalb County residents are speaking out against an expansion at Georgia’s second-largest airport, DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.
Residential neighborhoods adjacent to the hub are regularly filled with turbulence, according to homeowners like Jon Shapiro.
“Sometimes it’ll sound like World War II,” said Shapiro. “It does scare me sometimes – I think they’re going to land on my house! I’ll be honest, sometimes I do think I’ll need to jump out of my bed and run over or go downstairs.”
If PDK’s expansion goes according to plan, the noise will likely get worse for Shapiro and his neighbors.
According to DeKalb’s Master Plan released September 2021, several thousand operations will be added each year to the 209,000 takeoffs and landings already funneling through the airport. Additional hangars will house more planes.
More than 400 people have signed an online petition protesting the expansion ahead of an airport advisory board meeting on Jan.10. The meeting will be virtual on zoom at 5:30 p.m.
While the noise can bother Shapiro, he hasn’t signed the petition and is skeptical anything will come from it.
“It’s hard to stop progress. It’s all in the name of progress,” he said.
His neighbor, Laura Montz, has also seen frustrations shared online. She said the problems surrounding the airport have recently grown worse.
“You’re going to have that noise no matter what, but it seems like in the past year it’s gotten worse,” said Montz. “With this expansion, it could continue that way.”
In the online petition, neighbors said the expansion would bring more noise, pollution, lower home values, and reduced quality of life.
Families living under specific flight plans experience the noise worse than others.
Andrew Hanna lived in the same neighborhood as Shapiro and Montz before moving two miles west. Even though he lives closer to the airport, he hears less noise at his new house.
"I lived on the other side of Buford Highway, and that’s where they’d take off. You’d hear them all day and night taking off and landing," said Hanna.
Free from noisy nights, Hanna is optimistic about more flights, amenities, and job opportunities for the area.
“I’m all about expansion and growing the city and PDK is an airport where a lot of CEOs and celebrities come,” said Hanna. “It could be good for our city.”
CBS46 reached out to DeKalb County for a statement surrounding noise concerns at the DeKalb Peachtree Airport and did not receive a comment.
