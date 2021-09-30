ATLANTA (CBS46) – Neighbors of a fire-damaged bridge along Cheshire Bridge Road are asking Atlanta transportation leaders to speed up repairs so that nearby businesses – which were just starting to recover from the pandemic – won’t have to close for good.
“It’s one thing on top of another,” said Sachiyo Nakato Takahara, a third-generation owner of Nakato, a Japanese restaurant first opened by her grandmother in 1972.
Takahara said the past few years have been rough for the restaurant. In 2017, the collapse of a section of the nearby I-85 overpass caused so much traffic congestion on Cheshire Bridge Road, customers stayed away.
After the interstate reopened, loyal customers returned.
“2019 was a grand slam,” said Takahara, “and then of course, 2020 hit.”
During the pandemic, the restaurant struggled, but business was starting to pick up again.
“We were on a good roll to recovery,” she said.
But on Aug. 4, a fire under the Cheshire Bridge Road bridge over Peachtree Creek – which was further fueled by a gas line rupture – caused so much damage, transportation officials announced they might have to rebuild the bridge from scratch, which could take a year.
Nearby residents and business owners are circulating two petitions in hopes of getting Atlanta transportation officials to speed up the process.
“The businesses, all of us, are waiting to hear updates and trying to plan and figure out how long we just have to hold on,” Takahara said.
Neighbors point out that the 2017 rebuilding of the I-85 overpass only took six weeks.
During a city council meeting last month, Atlanta transportation officials reminded the audience that I-85 project was a rebuild of only the elevated road surface, not the supporting structure.
CBS46 reached out to transportation officials for an update but did not hear back.
